Province 2 CM Raut fires four ministers from Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP

Province 2 Chief Minister (CM) Lal Babu Raut has fired four ministers from the Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) from his Cabinet.

The fired ministers include Jitendra Sonal, Dimple Jha, Abhiram Sharma and Suresh Mandal.

Raut was elected JSP parliamentary party leader earlier on Sunday.

Raut, who is close to Chairman Upendra Yadav, has support of 36 out of 55 JSP lawmakers in the province.

Physical Infrastructure Development Minister Sonal, Minister of State for Physical Infrastructure Development Jha, Social Development Minister Sharma and Minister of State for Industry, Forest and Tourism Mandal have been fired, according to Minister of State for Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives Yogendra Raya Yadav.