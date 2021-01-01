Maoist Center withdraws support from Province 1 government

CPN(Maoist Center) has withdrawn support from the Province 1 government three months after its unification with CPN-UML was invalidated by the Supreme Court (SC).

Parliamentary party leader of Maoist Center Indra Bahadur Angbo has informed the provincial assembly secretariat about the withdrawal of support on Sunday.

The Sher Dhan Rai government, that was in trouble from the Dahal-Nepal faction of the then CPN for supporting the House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on December 20, 2020, had breathed a sigh of life after the SC verdict on March 7 that invalidate the unification restoring the two parties to the state before unification as UML alone has majority in the provincial assembly.

Maoist Center had not withdrawn support from the government during the intervening period as a result but has taken it back on the eve of the budget session of the assembly. The budget session is starting Monday after the provincial government through an ordinance amended the mandatory provision requiring convening of the assembly at least 15 days before the budget for pre-budget discussion.

Maoist Center has 15 lawmakers in the provincial assembly and the provincial assembly secretariat has started preparations to make seating arrangements for the party's lawmakers in the opposition bench.