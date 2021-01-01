SC issues interim order against expulsion of Janamorcha's Gandaki lawmaker Thapa

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued an interim order against expulsion of Krishna Thapa from the Gandaki provincial assembly by Rashtriya Janamorcha.

A single bench of Justice Kumar Chudal hearing the petition filed by Thapa against his expulsion has issued an interim order on Sunday instructing the provincial assembly to not immediately implement the decision to expel him and allow him to work as a lawmaker.

The party had written to the provincial assembly secretariat Thursday morning informing about Thapa's expulsion and the provincial assembly expelled him the same day.

He then moved the SC against his expulsion.

Thapa had defied the party decision to topple the CPN-UML government of Prithvi Subba Gurung. He had opined that he cannot help in formation of an alternative government led by Nepali Congress (NC) even during the ongoing budget session of the House and batted to save the Gurung government.

The party had earlier decided to support the opposition alliance against UML in Gandaki but not join the government. There were efforts to make NC-led government following that decision by Janamorcha but that failed after Thapa defied the party decision and refused to sign in support of NC-led government.

Janamorcha had expelled him from the party in a way that he does not even remain a general member after that.