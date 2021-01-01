Khanal-Nepal faction decides to build organization

The standing committee meeting of Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML has urged the cadres to focus on building organization.

Pointing that Chairman KP Sharma Oli has been continuously practicing factionalism and disunity, the meeting has also urged to not get fooled by the propaganda about party unity until there are solid results.

The meeting has also demanded revocation of all kinds of actions including seeking explanation, suspension and exclusion and decided to not get stuck in the fraudulence in the name of dialogue that cannot yield results.

It has pointed at how coordinator in the task force for dialogue formed by the faction Bhim Rawal has been expelled by Oli in a way that he is not even a party member and accused Oli of ending the relevance of dialogue. "We are for party unity, and fruitful and result-oriented dialogue."