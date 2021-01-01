'Fired' Ishwar Pokharel says he will now be active in party works

Ishwar Pokharel, who was ousted from the post of Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) by PM KP Sharma Oli while reshuffling the Cabinet on Friday, has said he will now be active in party works.

Oli fired all the ministers from the Cabinet excluding Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Law Minister Lila Nath Shrestha and Physical Infrastructure Minister Basanta Nembang during the reshuffle.

Oli had earlier removed Pokharel from the Defense Ministry making him a DPM without any ministry. Oli had also promoted Bishnu Paudel over him to the post of general secretary of CPN formed after unification of CPN-UML with CPN (Maoist Center) before that.

He is now general secretary of UML after the Supreme Court on March 7 invalidated the unification of the two parties restoring them to the state before unification.

"There is need for me to again play a role as party general secretary. I have had discussion with honorable Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli about that," he has posted on Facebook Sunday pointing that he will now be active in party activities. "He has been briefing me about the gravity of situation and I have also been making efforts to properly understand his internal intention."