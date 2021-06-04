Oli reshuffles Cabinet, President administers oath of office and secrecy Friday night

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has reshuffled the Cabinet Friday night. The Cabinet now has three deputy PMs, 12 ministers and two state ministers.

Bishnu Paudel (finance), Raghubir Mahaseth (foreign) and Rajendra Mahato are the three DPMs.

Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Law Minister Lila Nath Shrestha and Physical Infrastructure Minister Basanta Nembang are the only ministers other than Paudel to not have been ousted during the reshuffle.

Sher Bahadur Tamang is the new Health Minister replacing Hridayesh Tripathi.

Oli has also inducted ministers from the Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) led by Senior Leader Rajendra Mahato.

Sharat Singh Bhandari has got Energy Ministry, Anil Jha Water Supplies Ministry, Uma Shankar Argariya Youth and Sports Ministry, Bimal Srivastav Labor Ministry, Laxman Lal Karna Land Reforms Ministry, Chanda Chaudhary Women Children and Social Welfare Ministry and Iqbal Miya Forest Ministry.

Chandrakanta Chaudhary is Minister of State for Energy and Renuka Gurung Minister of State for Women Children and Social Welfare.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to the ministers amidst a program at the Shital Niwas Friday night.

The remaining ministers from CPN-UML will be appointed in a few days and Oli has kept defense, home, tourism, communication, general administration, agriculture and commerce ministries with himself.