We'll be finished if we compromise with Oli: 4 leaders of Khanal-Nepal faction warn

Four leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML have written to Senior Leaders Jhala Nath Khanal and Madhav Kumar Nepal warning that the political prospects of the faction will be finished if they were to compromise with Chairman KP Sharma Oli.

Politburo members Prakash Jwala, Jagannath Khatiwada, Bijay Paudel and central member Rajendra Rai have addressed the joint letter to the senior leaders and the standing committee pointing that exit of Oli is the only remaining alternative for the faction.

"A 10-strong task force was formed on May 16 to resolve the internal dispute in CPN-UML. We have received information that it is still working. It is surprising in itself that discussion is being held in the name of task force itself when its relevance should have ended when the main leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction have been expelled from the party, and task force member is also expelled," the letter states drawing attention of the senior leaders.

"The need of the hour is exit of KP Oli government and cooperation with political parties. We deem that attention should be seriously paid toward that."