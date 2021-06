Former chairman of Bibeksheel Sajha Party Ujjwal Thapa has passed away on Tuesday.

Thapa, who was undergoing treatment at Nepal Mediciti Hospital for COVID-19, has passed away on Tuesday, according to Coordinator of the party Milan Pandey.

Issuing a statement, the hospital said he breathed his last at 4:25 in the afternoon.

Thapa, 44, was earlier treated at HAMS and Grande hospitals.