Govt signs 6-point deal, to take initiative for release of Resham Chaudhary

The government has signed a six-point agreement with the Tharuhat/Tharuwan Struggle Committee on Tuesday.

The first point of the agreement signed on Tuesday states that the government will take initiative in accordance to the Constitution and laws for withdrawal of case about the Tikapur incident and release of Dhaniram Chaudhary, Resham Chaudhary, Laxman Chaudhary and others, according to prime minister's foreign affairs advisor Rajan Bhattarai.

The two sides have also agreed to provide education up to primary level in Tharu language at the areas dominated by Tharus.

Law Minister Leela Nath Shrestha, Bhattarai and Bhagawati Chaudhary signed on the agreement on behalf of the government and Rukmini Chaudhary, Premi Lal Chaudhary, Padma Narayan Chaudhary, Prabhat Chaudhary and Chandra Prasad Chaudhary on behalf of the struggle committee.