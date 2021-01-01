UML standing committee decides to try to maintain party unity

The standing committee meeting of ruling CPN-UML has decided to try to maintain party unity as long as possible.

The standing committee meeting of the faction of Chairman KP Sharma Oli held at Baluwatar Tuesday has taken decision to that regard, according to UML Spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali.

The meeting also discussed about the ongoing efforts to save party unity. Gyawali, however, said that the 10-strong force including five leaders each from the two factions is no longer valid as a few of those in the task force have already faced party action. "The task force will be formed again if necessary."

The meeting also concluded that the ongoing activities to put pressure on the Supreme Court (SC) about the sub judice case about House Dissolution are not in accordance to the spirit of free and independent judiciary.

Second generation leaders of the faction of CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and the Khanal-Nepal faction held a four-hour meeting about party unity Monday night.

Surendra Pandey, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Gokarna Bista and Yogesh Bhattarai represented the dissident faction and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Deputy Parliamentary Party Leader Subash Chandra Nembang and Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali represented Oli in the meeting at a hotel in Durbar Marg.

"We held a long discussion about party unity. The closed door for discussion has been opened. We will now brief the leaders of our respective factions about this," a leader who attended the meeting told Setopati. "We talked about a lot of issues as this was an informal discussion. But the main issue of returning the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) is important."

Oli and Nepal had formed a 10-strong task force including five leaders each from their respective factions for dialogue but the task force has not met for a long time now.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel has held multiple meetings with Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal at their respective residences in the intervening period but to no avail.

The Khanal-Nepal faction is adamant on returning the party to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) but Oli is not ready for that.

Oli has already expelled 13 lawmakers including Khanal, Nepal, Mukunda Neupane and Bhim Rawal, and has sought explanation from 12 including Pandey and Bhusal but the leaders have yet to submit their explanation.

The leaders of Oli faction briefed Oli about the discussion with the dissident faction during the standing committee meeting.