Opposition parties decide to retaliate against 'unconstitutional' steps

The opposition parties have decided to politically retaliate against what they call unconstitutional steps by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

A meeting of top opposition leaders including Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, dissident CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav and Rashtriya Janamorcha Vice-chair Durga Paudel among others at the Deuba residence in Budhanilkantha Sunday morning also took exception to the budget brought through ordinance on Saturday.

The opposition parties issuing a joint statement have warned the government to not take any decision that can have long-term impact pointing that the majority of lawmakers have moved the court to form an alternative government. They have also urged all the state organs and bodies to not support unconstitutional and undemocratic activities of the government.

Hoping that the Supreme Court would deliver justice on the issue, they have also urged all the leaders and cadres of political parties to raise voice in favor of the Constitution and democracy.