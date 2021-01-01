Government to bring budget through ordinance today

The government will bring the budget for the fiscal year 2078/79 through ordinance on Saturday.

It says the budget is brought through ordinance due to the mandatory constitutional provision that requires it to be presented on Jestha 15 that falls on May 29 (today) this year while the opposition parties and economists are pointing that a full budget should not be brought when the House has been dissolved.

Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel is scheduled to announce the budget later in the afternoon. It will reportedly be over Rs 1.60 trillion and focus on control of the pandemic and reviving the ravaged economy.

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has called Cabinet meeting before the announcement of budget.