Attempt to murder case filed against Bheri Hospital assailants

Attempt to murder case has been filed against those who thrashed doctors and nurses of Bheri Hospital at Nepalgunj Thursday night.

DSP with Banke Police Subash Khadka told Setopati that attempt to murder case has been registered against the assailants including member of provincial committee of ruling CPN-UML in Lumbini.

The thrashing of doctors and nurses at the hospital has been widely condemned with even President Bidya Devi Bhandari taking to the social media for condemnation while Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal have demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

The Banke District Administration has already formed a probe committee to investigate the incident.

Member of provincial committee of ruling CPN-UML in Lumbini and family members thrashed doctors and nurses of Bheri Hospital at Nepalgunj Thursday night.

A group of persons led by UML leader Man Bahadur Rawat thrashed the doctors and nurses and vandalized the hospital after his elder brother Dilli Bahadur, 54, of Urahi in Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City 11, Dang passed away at around eight in the evening while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Man Bahadur and the deceased person's sons Bharat and Lok Raj have been arrested for investigation.

"Doctors and nurses have been thrashed inside the ICU (Intensive Care Unit)," Member of the hospital development committee Krishna Shrestha told Setopati. "Nurses in PPEs (personal protective equipment) have had their throat squeezed and kicked at."

When the nurses ran away toward the toilet to save themselves, he added, they were attacked even there. "Some nurses had to jump off the hospital terrace to save themselves."

Dr Dipak Gupta, Dr Chandra Prakash Sahu, Dr Sama Ansari, and nurses Ashwin Gurung, Sadikshya Gaire and Bandana Shrestha have been injured in the attack, according to the hospital administration. Fans, tables, chairs and window panes have also been smashed.

Doctors and nurses at the hospitals which is currently treating around 170 patients fear that the assailants may be released due to their political connection, according to Shrestha.

Man Bahadur was personal secretary of Tuslipur Mayor Ghanashyam Pandey when he was a non-gazetted officer. He was fired after being accused of rape. A case was also filed against him for manhandling another woman of Deukhuri Dang.

He is currently secretariat member of UML in Dang and member of the ruling party's provincial committee.