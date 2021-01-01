I may have to use sovereign rights granted by people if necessary: Speaker

Speaker Agni Sapkota has said he may have to use the sovereign rights granted by the people if necessary.

Talking with constitutional experts at the parliament premises Thursday afternoon about the House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli, he stated that the people have delegated the sovereign rights to 334 lawmakers and added that the rights would be exercised by him as speaker of the federal parliament.

"I will have to exercise those rights granted by the people for the sake of the country, Constitution, democracy and Nepali people if necessary," he added. He, however, did not elaborate what those sovereign rights are.

He pointed that everything is not written in the Constitution and added that he would move forward keeping the Constitution at the center as it is for the country and national benefit. He said he will have to act in accordance to the Constitution and the House of Representatives (HoR) regulations.

Speaker Sapkota, who consulted former speakers on Wednesday, said he will now consult political parties and journalists. "I cannot talk about plans and programs. I will discuss with the parties that are not just messengers of power but the powerhouse in themselves. The people's powers are also vested in the parties."

He stressed that the president, prime minister and speaker should comply with the Constitution more than anybody.

He invited former speakers to discuss the issue on Wednesday who unanimously called House dissolution unconstitutional. Ex-speaker and deputy parliamentary party leader of CPN-UML Subash Chandra Nembang, however, did not attend the meeting citing prior commitments.