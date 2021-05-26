Speaker Sapkota to consult constitutional experts

Speaker Agni Sapkota will consult constitutional experts about the recent political developments.

He has invited constitutional experts to the parliament premises Thursday afternoon to discuss House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli, according to Speaker's secretariat. Press coordinator Sridhar Neupane told Setopati that experts of law and Constitution have been invited for discussion.

Speaker Sapkota has been calling House dissolution unconstitutional.

He invited former speakers to discuss the issue on Wednesday who unanimosuly called House dissolution unconstitutional. Ex-speaker and deputy parliamentary party leader of CPN-UML Subash Chandra Nembang, however, did not attend the meeting citing prior commitments.