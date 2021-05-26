Fifteen standing committee members including Jhala Nath Khanal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bhim Rawal and others have urged all the citizens for cooperation in what it calls the arbitrary, regressive and autocratic activities of Oli.

The 15 standing committee members have pointed at the need for joint struggle against Oli by all communist and democratic forces, and urged all the UML cadres, leaders and well-wishers to fight against Oli rejecting threats, propaganda and incentives from the Oli camp.

Some of those standing committee members have already been expelled by Oli while others ahve been asked to furnish explanation.

Yogesh Bhattarai, who had not signed to support Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba for prime minister (PM) on Friday, is also among the 15 standing committee members to issue the joint appeal.

Bhattarai was thought to have switched camps to join Oli after refusing to sign along with 149 lawmakers on Friday but he seems to be back in the dissident Khanal-Nepal faction.