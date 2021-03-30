UML lawmakers in Far West defy Oli's decision to withdraw support from government

The parliamentary party meeting of CPN-UML in Far West province has decided to not withdraw the support for the provincial government of Trilochan Bhatta as per the decision taken by the standing committee meeting in Kathmandu on Monday.

UML lawmaker in the province Purna Joshi told Setopati that the parliamentary party meeting held Wednesday morning following the decision at the center has decided to not withdraw the support for now saying forming another government will be difficult even if the support were immediately taken back.

The standing committee meeting chaired by UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli on Monday decided to withdraw support from the government of CPN (Maoist Center) in Far West.

Joshi said the meeting has also decided to help the Maoist Center government fight the raging pandemic.

A total of 21 out of 25 UML lawmakers (including Speaker) in the province attended the meeting. Ratan Thapa, Gelbu Singh Bohara and Leela Dhar Bhatta of the Oli faction did not attend the meeting as thy were outside Dhangadi.

Nepali Congress (NC) has 12 and CPN (Maoist Center) has 13 seats in the provincial assembly where the magical number for forming the government is 27. Jhapat Bohara was expelled by Maoist Center after he joined UML. Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has two seats.