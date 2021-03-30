NC accuses PM Oli of trying to extend his term capitalizing on pandemic

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has accused Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli of trying to capitalize on the COVID-19 pandemic to serve his political interests.

"The government is making efforts to terrorize the people and serve its political interests on the pretext of COVID-19 instead of treating the infected persons. We have condemned that," Joint General Secretary of NC Prakash Sharan Mahat told Setopati after the meeting of office-bearers at the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha Wednesday.

The meeting has concluded that Oli is trying to extend his term as PM capitalizing on the pandemic. "This government is trying to terrorize the people by asking to shop for essentials within two days," Mahat added referring to the administration's notice to the people in the Kathmandu Valley to shop for a week of essentials within two days.

The party reminded how Deuba had met PM Oli and drawn the latter's attention toward the pandemic submitting a 15-point letter and blasted the government for trying to terrorize the people instead. It also urged the government to understand the plight of people during the pandemic and announce relief package for those struggling to earn square meals.

NC slammed what it called the unconstitutional House dissolution by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on recommendation of Oli and said that the party has not resorted to street demonstrations due to the pandemic.