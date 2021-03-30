India calls recent political developments internal matters of Nepal

India has called recent political developments the internal matters of Nepal and called for resolution through democratic process.

India has officially spoken about the upheaval in Nepal for the first time amidst speculation that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has dissolved the House with Indian blessing.

"We have taken note of the recent political developments in Nepal. We view these as internal matters of Nepal to be dealt by them under their own domestic framework and democratic processes," Spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi stated in response to media queries on the recent political developments in Nepal on Wednesday. "As a neighbor and friend, India remains unwavering in its support for Nepal and its people on their journey toward progress, peace, stability and development.”