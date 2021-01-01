Ex-speakers call House dissolution unconstitutional

Former speakers have called House dissolution unconstitutional.

The former speakers who attended the meeting of ex-speakers called by Speaker Agni Sapkota at the parliament premises on Tuesday concurred that House dissolution is unconstitutional.

Ex-speaker and deputy parliamentary party leader of CPN-UML Subash Chandra Nembang, however, did not attend the meeting citing prior commitments.

"There is no House of Representatives at the time of crisis. The House should be the place to resolve political problems but we have to got the court," Nepali Congress (NC) Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel, who is also a former speaker, said after the meeting. "Resolution to all the problems should have been sought from the House. But we have to look for it from the court. We have grave concerns about that."

He said the justices should provide an outlet in accordance to the spirit and values of the Constitution, and provide the solution soon. He also opined that the budget should not be brought through an ordinance.

CPN (Maoist Center) leader and former speaker Onsari Gharti Magar also called the attack on HoR unconstitutional. "The HoR has been dissolved twice. This is blatantly unconstitutional, insult to the people's mandate," she stressed.

She claimed that President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House stepping on non-existent provision of the Constitution and added that all the former speakers condemned that.

Sapkota's predecessor Krishna Bahadur Mahara was also present during the meeting.