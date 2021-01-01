CJ Rana didn't meet PM Oli: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) has clarified that Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana did not meet Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Monday.

Joint Spokesperson of the Apex Court Devendra Dhakal issuing a statement on Tuesday has claimed that there is no truth in the media reports that CJ Rana and PM Oli met. It has added that the SC is always serious, careful and sensitive about fair, independent and strong judiciary, and guarantee of rule of law and increasing the public faith in the judiciary.

It says that the published reports are false and warned that such reports can affect fairness of the judiciary and public faith and trust in the judiciary.

Some news reports claimed that PM Oli summoned CJ Rana to Baluwatar on Monday.

Many petitions including a joint one by the alliance of opposition parties have been taken to the SC demanding revocation of House dissolution and appointment of Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba as PM.