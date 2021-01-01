Deuba calls meeting of NC office-bearers

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has called meeting of office-bearers on Wednesday.

The meeting of office-bearers will be held at the Deuba residence in Budhanilkantha Wednesday morning to discuss the recent political developments, according to Chief Secretary of NC Krishna Prasad Paudel.

The meeting will also discuss the 14th general convention of the party.

The main opposition party and other parties have already moved the Supreme Court (SC) demanding restoration of House and appointment of Deuba as prime minister as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution.