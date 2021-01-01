Nembang to not attend meeting of ex-speakers called by Speaker Sapkota

Former speaker and deputy parliamentary party leader of CPN-UML Subash Chandra Nembang will not attend the meeting of ex-speakers called by Speaker Agni Sapkota on Tuesday.

Nembang told Setopati that he will not attend the meeting due to prior commitments. "I was invited but could not go as I will be busy in other program already scheduled," he stated.

Speaker Sapkota has called the meeting to discuss the situation after the dissolution of House by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on recommendation of the government.