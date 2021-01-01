We'll not explain, Oli should explain to people instead: Bhim Rawal

CPN-UML leader Bhim Rawal has said leaders of the Khanal-Nepal faction will not respond to the explanation sought by KP Sharma Oli claiming he is not legitimate chairman.

Talking with Setopati, Rawal revealed that a meeting of standing committee members of the faction has decided to not furnish explanation.

He argued UML should have returned back to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) after the Supreme Court verdict on March 7 that invalidated unification. "But he has taken arbitrary decisions from Baluwatar, kept non-party members in party committees, usurped our responsibilities, and started to whimsically seek explanations. He himself has lost legitimacy. We, therefore, need not respond," Rawal reasoned.

He claimed that the committee made on Oli's discretion cannot seek explanation like the committee elected by the ninth general convention.

Oli has sought explanation from 11 lawmakers including Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal and Rawal in the latest round.

Rawal countered that the people will seek explanation from Oli for violating the party statute and working against democracy.

He opined that relevance of the 10-strong task force formed by Oli and Nepal to resolve internal dispute is also ending. "We have made much efforts for party unity. But he never displayed gravity. The first meeting of task force was positive but there has been no other meeting," Rawal, who was coordinator from the faction in the task force, said. "Oli did not consult us before deciding about floor test. He also did not inform us when forming the government under Article 76(5). He moved forward in an unconstitutional manner."

He pointed that returning back to the state before unification with Maoist Center alone will not suffice now and Oli should correct his wrong deeds and self-criticize.