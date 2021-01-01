Student leader close to Nepal apply for registration of CPN Unified

A student leader close to the Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML has applied with the Election Commission for registration of a new party.

Jeevan Rai has applied to register CPN Unified proposing pen as the election symbol. Hailing from Sankhuwasabha, Rai was secretariat member of the student wing of the then CPN formed after unification of UML and CPN (Maoist Center).

Kalpana Gurung of Kaski has been named vice-chair of the new party, Binod Kumar Khulal of Kavre general secretary, Ain Kunwar secretary and Sushil Khanal treasurer.

Election Commission Spokesperson Raj Kumar Shrestha confirmed with Setopati that the application has been received.

The election symbol pen was used by Khim Lal Devkota from the Khanal-Nepal faction who recently defeated Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa of UML in the National Assembly by-election contesting as an independent candidate with support of the opposition parties.

Devkota's victory upended the recent détente between Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and Madhav Kumar Nepal who had formed a task force to resolve the dispute, pushing the party to the brink of split.

Similarly, another application has also been submitted to the Election Commission for registration of a new party in the name of CPN Democratic. The Election Commission has sent back the application asking to amend the party statute. The party has proposed five-pointed star inside the circle.