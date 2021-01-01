JSP seeks explanation from four leaders including Thakur and Mahato

The executive committee meeting of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has decided to seek explanation from four leaders including Chairman Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato.

The meeting of the majority of executive committee members, but not attended by the Thakur-Mahato faction, on Saturday has decided to seek explanation from the four leaders and also investigate those supporting what the party calls regressive step of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

The meeting has decided to seek explanation from Thakur for writing to President Bidya Devi Bhandari claiming that the party supported Oli in formation of new government, Mahato for sending the letter to the President's Office claiming that he is the JSP parliamentary party leader when the statute of parliamentary party has not even been drafted, and Laxman Lal Karna and Sarbendra Nath Shukla for staying in the five-strong task force for Constitution amendment including three CPN-UML leaders and holding dialogue without the party's decision.

Executive committee member Navaraj Subedi said the meeting has also formed a committee to probe those supporting Oli's step. "The committee has been formed to bring back those who have gone losing one's way to the mainstream but initiate action against those who have knowingly connived for the regressive step," he added.

The two Chairmen Thakur and Upendra Yadav had jointly called the executive committee meeting but Thakur later unilaterally issued a letter saying it has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Yadav-Bhattarai faction that has clear majority in the 51-strong executive committee went ahead with the meeting and decided to seek explanation from the four leaders.