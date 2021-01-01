Opposition parties to move court with signatures of 149 HoR members

The opposition parties after meeting at New Baneshwore have decided to fight against dissolution the House of Representatives (HoR) on the streets and the court.

The main opposition party Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center), Khanal-Nepal faction of CPN-UML, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Rashtriya Janamorcha issuing a joint statement have concluded that the step of President Bidya Devi Bhandari taken Friday midnight is unconstitutional, undemocratic, regressive and immoral, and urged everyone for resistance.

Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Upendra Yadav and Durga Paudel have signed on the statement.

"All of us 149 will go to the Supreme Court with signatures to lodge writ petition," Dahal said after the meeting. "We have confidence that the court will decide in favor of democracy."

He added that decision has yet to be taken about the election announced for November 12 and 19. "We do not believe that this election has been announced to hold. But decision on that remains to be taken."