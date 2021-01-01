Nobody cares about COVID: Health Minister says when asked if election can be held during pandemic

Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi has said he political parties have never cared about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking with Setopati immediately after Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli recommended President Bidya Devi Bhandari to dissolve the House of Representatives (HoR) Friday midnight, Minister Tripathi said the House has been dissolved as there is no other alternative.

"Who other cared? I was the only one who was getting mad," Health Minister lamented when asked if the election can be held in November considering the pandemic. He pointed that the pandemic has never been the priority of political parties. "Political parties never cared about COVID."

He said the government is trying to control the pandemic. "Growth rate of infection does not seem will fall immediately. There is also projection of another wave. But still the country could not be kept hostage," he added.

The government had ignored repeated warnings of the Health Ministry to impose restrictions as the second wave started to rage in India. It waited too long before delegating the authority to impose prohibitory orders to the districts considering the state of local infections.