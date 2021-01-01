Thakur, Mahato write to President to not recognize signatures of JSP lawmakers supporting Deuba

The Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has also written to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to not recognize signatures of JSP House of Representatives (HoR) members who signed in support of Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Twelve lawmakers from the Yadav-Bhattarai faction have signed to form Deuba-led government in accordance to Article 76(5) of the Constitution. JSP Chairman Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato have written that they are investigating the matter.

Mahato was unilaterally elected parliamentary party leader recently by the Thakur-Mahato faction that has majority among lawmakers in the party.

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has also written to President Bhandari to not recognize signatures of CPN-UML lawmakers who signed in support of Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba.