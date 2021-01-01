PM Oli at Shital Niwas

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has reached the Shital Niwas Thursday afternoon.

Sources claim that Oli is there to stake claim for formation of the new government before the coalition of opposition parties.

A lawmaker of the Thakur-Mahato faction of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) told Setopati that the faction had submitted signatures of its lawmakers to Oli Thursday night itself. "We have already submitted the necessary signatures yesterday. PM Oli may have gone with that. President may appoint Oli," the lawmaker stated.

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has also reached the Shital Niwas with signatures of 149 House of Representatives (HoR) members. The signatories include 27 lawmakers from the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML and 13 of the Yadav-Bhattarai faction of JSP.