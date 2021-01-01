Government forms five-strong task force for Constitution amendment

The government has formed a task force for amendment of the Constitution.

The Cabinet meeting Thursday evening has decided to form the five-strong task force including former attorney general Agni Kharel, lawmaker Krishna Bhakta Pokharel and prime minister's chief political advisor Bishnu Rimal from CPN-UML and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leaders Laxman Lal Karna and Sarbendra Nath Shukla.

Kharel told Setopati that he has yet to receive terms of reference from the Cabinet.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday also brought an ordinance to grant citizenship by descent to children of those who have acquired citizenship by birth if both the parents are Nepali.

The Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP has been close to Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli in recent times and stopped formation of the majority government paving the way for reappointment of Oli as PM.

Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato reached Baluwatar to meet Oli immediately after the Cabinet meeting ended Thursday evening.