Nepali Congress (NC) has called all-party meeting.

The party's meeting of office-bearers at the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha has decided to call the meeting to formulate necessary strategy to save the Constitution and democracy.

"Prime minister has not resigned. There is fraudulence going on in the name of forming another government by giving a short window," Senior Leader of NC Ram Chandra Paudel told Setopati. "We will talk with all the parties to save the Constitution and will take solid step."

CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has also been invited to the meeting.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has invited parties for formation of new government under Article 76(5) of the Constitution giving a deadline of five Friday afternoon.

The main opposition party has taken exception to the short window.

Issuing a statement Thursday evening, the President's Office said invitation has been made for formation of the new government under Article 76(5) of the Constitution after the prime minister (PM) informed that the government formed under Article 76(3) of the Constitution does not have grounds to pass the floor test. She invited parties to form the government as per 76(5) without PM KP Sharma Oli flunking the floor test or him resigning.