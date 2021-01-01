Pun calls for impeachment of President

CPN (Maoist Center) leader Barsha Man Pun has called for impeachment of President Bidya Devi Bhandari for taking unconstitutional step.

President Bhandari has invited parties for formation of new government under Article 76(5) of the Constitution giving a deadline of five Friday afternoon.

Issuing a statement Thursday evening, the President's Office said invitation has been made for formation of the new government under Article 76(5) of the Constitution after the prime minister (PM) informed that the government formed under Article 76(3) of the Constitution does not have grounds to pass the floor test. She invited parties to form the government as per 76(5) without PM KP Sharma Oli flunking the floor test or him resigning.

"There will be debates and deliberations after impeachment. Even CPN-UML lawmakers should support against such wrong deeds," Pun quipped when asked if the opposition parties have the numbers to pass the impeachment proposal.

He also slammed President Bhandari for the short window given to stake claim for new government and pointed that the possibility for formation of an alternative government is minimal.

"It is time of pandemic. It is difficult to even gather for discussion. Some lawmakers have reached Humla and Jumla districts," he added. "It is one thing to make efforts for forming government but the possibility of reaching objective agreement is low."

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Gagan Thapa also called for impeachment of President Bhandari immediately after she invited the parties to form new government under Article 76(5) of the Constitution Thursday night.