Thakur should be next PM now: Yadav

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has said fellow party Chairman Mahantha Thakur should be the next prime minister (PM).

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has invited parties for formation of new government under Article 76(5) of the Constitution giving a deadline of five Friday afternoon.

Talking with Setopati Friday morning, Yadav said the party will propose to make Thakur the next PM. "We will talk with other parties about the matter," he stated. When asked if Thakur will be ready to become PM he said, "He probably will."

The two JSP chairmen recently agreed to not join the Oli government but would take initiative if the party were to get to lead the government.

Issuing a statement Thursday evening, the President's Office said invitation has been made for formation of the new government under Article 76(5) of the Constitution after the prime minister (PM) informed that the government formed under Article 76(3) of the Constitution does not have grounds to pass the floor test. She invited parties to form the government as per 76(5) without PM KP Sharma Oli flunking the floor test or him resigning.

Yadav called her step unconstitutional and added that the party will consult other parties about how to move forward. He claimed that President Bhandari invited the parties in the night giving a short window with an intention that the next government not be formed.