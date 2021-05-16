No use seeking confidence vote, may recommend for new government under 76(5): 'Mood-off' Oli laments

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has told the Cabinet that he will not seek the mandatory floor test.

Speaking in the Cabinet meeting that was held immediately after the Supreme Court (SC) revoked appointment of seven ministers including Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa who are not federal lawmakers, Oli said his mood has been off due to the interim order.

"My mood is off after today's order. I feel there is no use seeking vote of confidence. I didn't get confidence vote even earlier. Why try for confidence vote that won't be achieved. I may as well recommend the President to invite for formation of new government as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution ," a minister quoted Oli as ruing during the Cabinet meeting.

Oli, who had failed the floor test on May 10, was reappointed prime minister (PM) May 13 in capacity of the leader of the largest party in the House as per Article 76(3) of the Constitution after parties did not stake claims for majority government as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution within the three-day deadline President Bidya Devi Bhandari had given.

He needs to pass floor test within 30 days.