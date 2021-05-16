Thakur, Mahato reach Baluwatar to talk with Oli

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leaders Mahantha Thakur and Rajendra Mahato have reached Baluwatar to meet Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli immediately after the Cabinet meeting ended Thursday evening.

The Cabinet meeting decided to recommend President Bidya Devi Bhandari to call the House session on Sunday.

Oli, who had failed the floor test on May 10, was reappointed prime minister (PM) May 13 in capacity of the leader of the largest party in the House as per Article 76(3) of the Constitution after parties did not stake claims for majority government as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution within the three-day deadline President Bidya Devi Bhandari had given.

He does not have majority in the House for the floor test he must pass within 30 days of appointment. He also will need the majority to pass the budget from the House.

The government will be toppled if the Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP, that has been close to Oli in recent times and stopped formation of the majority government paving the way for reappointment of Oli as PM, does not vote in support of the government.