NC complains with Election Commission against PM and Education Minister

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has lodged complaint against CPN-UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha for soliciting votes for Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa in the National Assembly by-election during the period of election silence.

Oli had issued a statement in capacity of UML chair and Education Minister Shrestha a public appeal on Wednesday soliciting votes for Thapa. "Soliciting of votes by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli in capacity of UML Chairman and Education Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha through public appeal during the election silence has blatantly violated election code of conduct," the complaint of NC states.

"The head of the government appealing the voters violating the election code of conduct to get a particular candidate elected is against the basic tenets of free and fair election," officer with the NC parliamentary party Bijayendra Bir Ale told Setopati.

The Election Commission issued a statement after Oli solicited votes for Thapa on Wednesday and said that election silence has started since Monday midnight and campaigning and soliciting of votes cannot be done during the period.

The statement issued by Joint Secretary at the Election Commission dif not take name of PM Oli but cites that it has been issued as the Election Commission's attention has been drawn to the fact that a few individuals have issued statements against the code of conduct.

"The Election Commission's attention has been drawn due to activities including issuing press statement, publishing and broadcasting that, and a few media outlets disseminating materials about prediction of win/loss of candidates and taking interviews. The Election Commission can take action if the code of conduct is violated," the Election Commission said.

But the commission has not initiated action against anyone including PM Oli despite issuing the statement.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday a day ahead of the election, Oli asked for votes for Thapa calling him a senior leader of communist movement. "His victory will also boost emotional unification of the communist movement. I, therefore, urge to make our party's candidate victorious in the election through unity."