Deuba meets Oli and hands over letter to draw government's attention to pandemic

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has met Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli at the Singha Durbar Thursday and handed over a 15-point letter to draw the PM's attention.

Deuba has demanded that the government should immediately bring vaccines and inoculate all the citizens to keep them safe as the pandemic rages across the country. He has also demanded investigation of irregularities in procurement of vaccines and other supplies, and drawn the government's attention to scarcity of oxygen in hospitals.

The main opposition party has also called for mandatory PCR tests at the border points and relief package for low-income households.

NC General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka, Deputy General Secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat, leader Ram Sharan Mahat and others accompanied Deuba to hand over the letter to PM Oli.