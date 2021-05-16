UML standing committee, Cabinet meetings Thursday afternoon

Ruling CPN-UML has called standing committee meeting Thursday afternoon.

UML General Secretary Ishwar Pokharel has called the standing committee meeting at Baluwatar at two in the afternoon, according to a UML source.

The members of the task force that has been holding dialogue with the Khanal-Nepal faction are expected to brief the meeting about their progress. The meeting is also expected to discuss about lack of support by the Khanal-Nepal faction for UML candidate Ram Bahadur Thapa in the National Assembly by-election currently taking place.

CPN-UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli will convene Cabinet meeting immediately after the standing committee meeting, according to the source.