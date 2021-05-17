Minister Thapa meets Nepal two days before National Assembly election

Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa has met CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal at the latter's residence in Koteshwore two days ahead of the National Assembly election he is contesting.

Thapa's press coordinator Kiran Bhattarai told Setopati that he is currently talking with Nepal about the election.

Thapa is contesting for National Assembly seat from Bagmati province vacant after his expulsion by CPN (Maoist Center) on joining UML.

Leftist leader Khim Lal Devkota, who is close to Nepal, is the joint candidate of major opposition parties contesting as an independent candidate.

UML decided to field Thapa, who had insisted to not contest if victory were not guaranteed, as candidate just hours before the deadline to file nominations for the election expired.

The Khanal-Nepal faction was at war with CPN-UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli at the time of filing nominations but Devkota has yet to withdraw candidacy despite the two sides starting dialogue to resolve the internal dispute in recent days.