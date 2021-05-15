Oli, Nepal to meet Sunday afternoon

CPN-UML Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and dissident leader Madhav Kumar Nepal will meet on Sunday in continuation of the dialogue to resolve internal dispute.

A Baluwatar source confided with Setopati that the two leaders may meet early Sunday afternoon. The source added that decision on the task force to recommend the modality for resolution of the dispute may be taken after the meeting.

A meeting of the two factions on Friday, also including confidants of both the top leaders, had handed over the responsibility of forming the task force to Oli and Nepal.

The task force will decide on the modality for return to the state before unification with CPN (Maoist Center) as demanded by the Khanal-Nepal faction.