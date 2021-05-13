Oli sworn in as PM

KP Sharma Oli has been sworn in as prime minister (PM) on Friday after failing the floor test on Monday.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to Oli amidst a program at the Shitwal Niwas in the afternoon. He took oath in the name of country and the people.

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, who had failed the floor test on Monday, was reappointed prime minister (PM) Thursday night in capacity of the leader of the largest party in the House as per Article 76(3) of the Constitution after parties did not stake claims for majority government as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution within the nine Thursday night deadline President Bidya Devi Bhandari had given.

Nepali Congress (NC), and Maoist Center could not stake claims for majority government as Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) remained divided on the issue while the lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML did not resign en masse to lower the strength of the House to ensure that the majority government could be formed even without support of the Thakur-Mahato faction of JSP.