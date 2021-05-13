Oli likely to repick previous ministers

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli is preparing to repick all the ministers from his previous Cabinet in the new one.

Two ministers in the previous Cabinet confirmed with Setopati that they have been called for swearing-in ceremony Friday afternoon. "I understand that all the ministers have been called for swearing-in. I am now going there," one of the two ministers said.

Oli is also repeating former Maoist leaders who no longer are federal lawmakers. A minister who joined CPN-UML quitting CPN (Maoist Center) said he is also going for the ceremony. "PM may continue the previous Cabinet until the budget is brought," the minister stated.

Seven Maoist leaders who joined UML were ministers in the previous Cabinet.