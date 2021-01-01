Oli seeks explanation from more UML lawmakers on Facebook Messenger

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has sought explanation from additional CPN-UML lawmakers.

Oli, who had earlier sought explanation from 27 lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction including Jhala Nath Khanal and Madhav Kumar Nepal, has sent letter seeking explanation to additional lawmakers through office secretary Sher Bahadur Tamang.

Lawmaker Kalila Khatun told Setopati that Tamang sent the letter to her through Facebook Messenger. "I have sent the response through Messenger as well. I was asked if I was moving in a way to form another party," she stated.

She revealed that the letter dated Friday gave a three-day deadline to furnish response. She was asked questions about the party statute. "I have yet to read the new statute though."

She has replied that she considers Prime Minister (PM) Oli to be the UML parliamentary party leader. "I will face action if I violate party whip. I have also attended parliamentary party meetings," she pointed.

She claimed that she has advised Oli to move forward in accordance to the statute passed by the last general convention in response. "I have said that I supported Madhav Comrade to oppose the House dissolution by PM. I have not opposed anyone after House reinstatement."

Lawmaker Samina Hussein also confirmed that she was asked to explain on Messenger. "Most of the things in the letter seeking explanation were about statute. I have also written saying everybody should comply with the statute," she told Setopati. "They may have thought I am from Nepal camp. I am also from Rautahat (home district of Nepal). I have said in response that KP Sharma Oli is the party chairman and I consider the chairman as my leader."

She added that she felt sad on being asked explanation for the first time in her life and pointed that she may have been asked to explain as she participated in the national gathering called by the Khanal-Nepal faction. "I have replied that I have always been in UML and will remain in UML, and have not participated in other activities."

She also claimed that she had openly opposed when Oli dissolved the House but has not done so after House reinstatement.

Oli on April 20 had sent letters to the 27 leaders giving them three days to explain why they should not be expelled from the federal parliament. They were also warned that they can be punished any time for acting against the party and what the party claims is a popular government.

The leaders who were been asked to furnish explanation included Madhav Kumar Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, Bhim Rawal, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Surendra Pandey, Met Mani Chaudhari, Pabitra Niroula, Jhapat Rawal, Yagya Raj Sunuwar, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Bhawani Khapung, Birodh Khatiwada, Som Prasad Pandey, Narayan Khatiwada, Ganesh Pahari, Jaya Kumar Rai, Dipak Prakash Bhatta, Yogesh Bhattarai, Hira Chandra KC, Pushpa Kumari Karna Kayastha, Kalyani Khadka, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhari, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Sarala Kumari Yadav, Nira Devi Jairu, Ram Kuamri Jhakri and Mukunda Neupane.

Oli has yet to expel any of the 27 lawmakers who have moved the Supreme Court demanding Oli be stopped from punishing them.