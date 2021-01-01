PM Oli opts to take floor test

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has opted for floor test.

A minister confirmed with Setopati that PM Oli informed about seeking confidence vote during the Cabinet meeting at Baluwatar Sunday.

CPN (Maoist Center) has been talking about withdrawing support from the government in recent times. Withdrawal of support by Maoist Center would put the Oli government in minority.

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) is also preparing to bring no-confidence motion against Oli with help from Maoist Center and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP).

Oli has opted for floor test to show that he still has majority in the House.