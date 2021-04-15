Shahi government passes floor test after Khanal-Nepal faction crosses floor

Karnali Chief Minister (CM) Mahendra Bahadur Shahi has passed the floor test on Friday after four provincial assembly members of CPN-UML crossed the floor to save the government.

The confidence motion of CM Shahi received 22 votes while just 15 votes were cast in opposition.

The Shahi government was saved after four out of nine UML lawmakers from the Khanal-Nepal faction crossed the floor to vote for the government. Prakash Jwala, Kurma Raj Shahi, Nanda Singh Buda and Ambar Bahadur Thapa crossed the floor to vote for the government.

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmakers also voted for the government. CPN (Maoist Center) has 12 seats in the provincial assembly while UML has 20 including the speaker. The speaker and one RPP lawmaker did not participate in voting.

The Shahi government has been saved by the crossing of floor by four UML lawmakers.