Rupandehi CDO, SPs transferred due to political pressure

Chief District Officer (CDO) of Rupandehi and SPs of both the Nepal Police and Armed Police Force (APF) in the districts have been transferred due to political pressure.

The Home Ministry suddenly transferred CDO Pitambar Ghimire on Monday, and Nepal Police and APF headquarters also immediately transferred SPs Pravin Pokharel and Bharat Khaniya respectively.

The ministry has replaced Ghimire with Parsa CDO Asman Tamang. Similarly, the Nepal Police has replaced Pokharel with Manoj KC from the headquarters and the APF has replaced Khaniya with Rajesh Uprety.

Locals had chased away Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel and Industry Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta when they reached Ranigunj, Butwal on March 5 to lay foundation stone of Motipur Industrial Zone. Sources claim that the CDO and SPs have been transferred for intelligence failure and failure to provide security to the ministers.

CDO Ghimire and SP Pokharel were in the district, that is considered challenging from security perspective, for only eight months. Pokharel is considered brilliant in crime investigation.