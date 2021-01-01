President ends winter session of National Assembly

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has ended the winter session of National Assembly effective from Sunday midnight on recommendation of the Cabinet.

The winter session had started on January 1.

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli spoke in the National Assembly before end of the session was announced Sunday afternoon. He did not answer the media's question about why the session was ended so soon while coming out of the National Assembly.

He listed the government's achievements and defended the House dissolution during his speech.

Referring to opposition of House dissolution by him using right not existing in the Constitution while speaking in the National Assembly on Sunday he argued that people don't understand and care about system and procedures.

"Foundation stone for 309 hospitals were laid in a single day. Had anyone done that in a year? Had anyone done that ever?" he asked. "System and procedures that people don't understand, don't have any stake in. What system should people understand? One can neither eat system or wear it. Hapless people are made to hear system and procedures."

He claimed that people only care about employment, food, clothes, education of children and equality.