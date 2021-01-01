Foreign Minister will visit India Thursday, PM reveals in Dhangadhi

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali will visit India on Thursday.

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli revealed so while talking about development of the Far West and improvement in the Gauriphanta border point during a rally of his CPN faction at Dhangadhi on Friday. "What date is today? Our foreign minister is going to India on the 14th (of January). Talks about that will be held then," Oli said.

There have been preparations both in Kathmandu and New Delhi about Gyawali's visit in recent times but the two governments have yet to officially confirm the visit.

This will be the first visit of Nepali foreign minister to India since the recent escalation of border dispute.