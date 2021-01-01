Constitution will be useless if SC doesn't rule in accordance to it: Shrestha

Spokesperson of the faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal of CPN Narayan Kaji Shrestha has claimed that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has dissolved the House using provision that does not exist in the Constitution.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Friday, Shrestha accused Oli of undemocratic and regressive act. He expressed confidence that the Supreme Court (SC) will give verdict in accordance to the Constitution. "The SC will also give verdict stepping on the Constitution, not venturing outside the Constitution," he stated. "Our Constitution has not given the right to amend the Constitution to the SC. It has only given the right to give verdict remaining within the Constitution."

He claimed that the Constitution will be rendered worthless if the SC were to endorse the House dissolution. "If anyone uses non-existent provision of the Constitution and the SC gives verdict to amend the Constitution to endorse that, the Constitution will remain a mere piece of paper," he opined. "It will tantamount to shredding of the Constitution. The whole system may be upended. I am confident that the verdict will be given in keeping with the Constitution."

He argued that Oli cannot say he will not honor the Constitution and the party statute and said there is still chance of party unity if Oli were to wish to revive the House of Representatives (HoR).